Richa Chadha On Moving In With Ali Fazal: We Definitely Give Each Other Space

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a steady relationship for a while. The lovebirds moved in together in November last year amid the pandemic. Recently in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, the Shakeela actress opened up about their live-in relationship and how her beau Ali makes her feel special.

Speaking about what makes her respect Ali in their relationship, Richa told Hindustan Times, "We are really good friends. We are thick as friends. We started as friends. We started with conversations about literature, theatre, our common passions, music and poetry. So our base is very strong that way. Because of this, now that we started living together, there is no unnecessary burden on me alone to be taking care of the house or household things, things like dealing with the carpenter or the plumber. We manage all that quite well."

Richa talked about how things have been since they moved in together last year and shared that Ali's daily living is a very egalitharian household. She revealed that her beau is a wonderful cook and has become a good cat parent.

"We had one lockdown since we moved in. We divided the chores of the house between us. We definitely give each other space, about our work. I do not think he has to do anything special for me, I think his daily living is quite like... it is a very egalitarian household. It is not like the previous generation where the woman was (expected to do all household chores). Ali Fazal cooks wonderfully, he keeps the house wonderfully. He has become a good cat parent. All these things matter to me a lot," the tabloid quoted the actress as saying.

Calling their relationship fulfilling, lovely and deep, Richa said that it's nothing short of a miracle to find somebody who is so great.

Richa told the daily."I think, I too (do the same). when I know that he is busy with work and all. I ensure if he has any special diet needs or anything, those are met. Basically, we are there for each other, in the complete sense, which is not always on Instagram. It is just a fulfilling, lovely and deep relationship. I do feel like, in this sh**ty cesspool, it is nothing short of a miracle to find somebody who is so great."

Richa and Ali were supposed to get hitched in April last year but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted their wedding plans. Workwise, the couple has launched their production house, Pushing Button Studios which recently announced their first project Girls Will Be Girls.