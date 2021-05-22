Richa Chadha Reveals Why She Is Not Acting In Her First Production!

Recently, actress Richa Chadha launched her own production house along with her beau Ali Fazal and the duo bankrolled their first project together titled Girls Will Be Girls. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Richa was asked why she didn't feature in her first production, here's what the actress said:

Richa said, "The decision is a conscious one. I will be present throughout the shoot because I feel that I have a lot to learn. The idea is to focus on one specific part, which is production, rather than dividing my attention between multiple aspects of the film. Ali and I feel that we can do that at a later date."

Richa further added that since producing a film is a new experience for her, she wants to focus fully on the same.

"I have a capable and experienced set of co-producers who've been behind several award-winning films that have also travelled to festivals. At the moment, we plan to start shooting in 2022," added Richa.

Speaking more about Girls Will Be Girls, Richa revealed that the film is written by her friend Shuchi Talati and she's directing the film as well. Richa further revealed that the film is about a mother-daughter relationship.

Apart from donning the hat of a producer, Richa has also indulged into writing her first screenplay. "I am writing my own project, which is a comedy. We plan to produce that, too. I didn't have a moment to breathe between October 2020 and April 2021. Now, since we're under lockdown, I'm spending my time writing it. A writer-actor friend is mentoring me through the process," stated Richa.