richa-chadha-reveals-why-she-refused-to-chop-her-hair-for-madam-chief-minister

Known for her versatility, actress Richa Chadha made some revelations about her choices regarding donning a wig for her upcoming film Madam Chief Minister, and shared with her fans that she refused to chop her hair because of her marriage. Richa, who leaves no stone unturned in getting into the skin of the character, said that she was supposed to get married to beau Ali Fazal during the film's shooting and hence, she couldn't chop her hair for the film.

Richa shared several pictures on Twitter page, wherein she is seen trying many wigs for her character. She captioned the pictures as, "There is a cute little anecdote behind why I had to wear a wig. The director ideally wanted me to chop my hair and I was ready for it. He wanted a powerful, fuss free haircut that suited the character. But it was just around then that the date for our marriage got fixed."

She further wrote, "I realised I would have a mushroom cut by the time it was April 2020, if I had chopped off my hair for the part. Something I have hated since childhood is the mushroom cut. The director very kindly consented for me to use a wig, these are the various wigs we tried for Madam CM."

Going by Richa's tweet, one can assume that she and Ali postponed their wedding owing to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. After all, there was chaos all around the nation in April, 2020. However, we just can't wait to see the duo walking down the aisle together.

Not so long ago, while speaking to a media portal, Richa had hinted that she and Ali might rethink about the dates, and consider getting married in 2021. "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend," had said the Sarbjit actress.

Coming back to Madam Chief Minister, the film will hit the theatres on January 22, 2021.

