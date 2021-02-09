Richa Chadha Shares Narcissism Checklist After Kangana's Self Praise; Hansal Mehta Flaunts His Cooking Talent

Richa Chadha who has worked with Kangana Ranaut in Panga, was amused by the latter's tweets as much as the netizens. The actress shared a checklist for a narcissistic personality disorder on Twitter. She had also marked different behavioural traits in red, possibly matching Kangana's. While the actress didn't mention Kangana's name in her tweet, fans were quick to make the connection.

She captioned the picture as, "NARCISSISTIC PERSONALITY DISORDER check list. Study well." The list included multiple signs including, 'acts different in public than in private; Lives in a fantasy world which may include porn, flirting, affairs, and dreams of unlimited success and fame; Will lie and distort facts and change events to suit their own agenda; Lack sympathy for others, especially those they exploit'.

One Twitter user reacted to Richa's tweet and tagged Ranaut and wrote, "All of these lines can be replaced by one word and that is @KanganaTeam." Another fan wrote, "OMG... Absolutely true! Each sentence reminds of ppl relevant to th issue! Hope they get to read, too! Oops it appears to be a propaganda for them."

While Taapsee Pannu retweeted Richa's tweet, Hansal Mehta also poked fun at the Simran actress. He shared his own version of a self-praising tweet and added pictures of all the dishes he recently cooked. "Massive talent alert. The kind of range I display as cook no other cook on this globe has that right now," he wrote.

Take a look at the tweet,

NARCISSISTIC PERSONALITY DISORDER check list. Study well. pic.twitter.com/RnRYCpONMf — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 9, 2021

For the unversed, earlier today, Kangana shared pictures from her films Thalaivi and Dhaakad and talked about her acting range. She also compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she had added.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Her Acting Range, Compares Herself To Meryl Streep & Gal Gadot

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Slams Kangana Ranaut For Normalising Hatred & Bigotry