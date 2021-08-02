Richa Chadha Shows Support For Shilpa Shetty, Says 'Women Are Balmed For Mistakes Of Men In Their Lives'

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's arrest has been making headlines for several reasons. While fans of the actress are upset with the businessman's involvement in an alleged adult films racket case, few fraternity members have shown support to Shilpa.

Recently Hansal Mehta expressed dismay over other stars not being open about showing support. The filmmaker questioned Bollywood celebrities' silence over the matter. He tweeted that it was "unfortunate the way people in public life are proclaimed guilty even before justice was delivered".

He added, "If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out."

However, Richa Chadha reacting to Hansal's tweet said that she is glad Shilpa is suing the misstreatment of her name. She tweeted, "We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing."

Notably, Hansal Mehta had expressed similar concern in another tweet and said, "This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip - all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence."

For the unversed, last month, Shilpa had filed a defamation suit against media outlets for 'maligning her image' in connection with an alleged pornography case for which Kundra has been arrested. The Bombay High Court recently heard the petition of Shilpa and ordered in her favour, saying that her 'right to privacy should be maintained' in the case linked to her husband Raj Kundra.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to Hindi cinema with 'Hungama 2'. The comedy-drama co-starring Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaaferi was released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.