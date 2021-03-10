Richa Chadha Shuts Down A Troll Questioning Women Reservation; 'You Should Be Retracted Into The Womb'

Richa Chadha is one of the few Bollywood actresses who is quite vocal about her opinions and never shies away from speaking her mind. At the same time, the Fukrey actress always never fails to shut down trolls with her savage responses on her social media pages.

Recently, a Twitter user tagged Richa in a tweet demanding to know 'why women need reservation'. Not to one to keep quiet, the Shakeela actress gave him a taste of his own medicine with a befitting reply.

The netizen had tweeted, "Why do women need reservation. Do Dey consider demslvs lesser than men?? Kindly win through your own merit." In response, Richa wrote back, "You should be retracted into the womb, with immediate effect. And then declined as a possibility."

See her tweet.

You should be retracted into the womb, with immediate effect. And then declined as a possibility. https://t.co/cJpuPaWGBN — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 9, 2021

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with ETimes, Richa had opened up about dealing with trolls and negativity on social media and said, "I really don't care. People who troll and spread negativity are cowards; it usually doesn't affect me. The only time I react is when I want to make an example out of someone or when I am stuck in a traffic jam."

Workwise, Richa was recently seen in the spy thriller Lahore Confidential. Her upcoming project is Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Meanwhile, she and her actor-beau Ali Fazal recently launched their production house with the Berlinale project Girls Will Be Girls.

