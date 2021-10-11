Richa Chadha Slams Troll For Saying Her Marriage Won't Last Long 'Just Like Aamir Khan'

Richa Chadha is all set to tie the knot with long time beau Ali Fazal. The two were set to get married in April 2020 but the wedding had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Recently, the actress slammed a Twitter user who asked her when she was getting divorced.

A person had tweeted to Richa in Hindi, "When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan's."

Reacting to the tweet, Richa wrote in Hindi, "Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to you, aunty. What kind of s**t-like devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here)."

Take a look at the tweet,

सर्वेश,मेरी छोड़,तुझ भिखारी से स्वेच्छा से शादी नहीं की किसी ने तो बौरा रहा है?दहेज तो लड़की ने मांगा होगा तेरे case में?🤣न शक्ल,न अक्ल और गरीब?मम्मी LPG से चूल्हे पे आ गई होंगी?पायलागू आंटी🙏🏽ये क्या गू रूपी कुपूत दुनिया में ले आईं?ये बेरोज़गार दया-पात्र बस यहीं चौड़ा हो सकताहै https://t.co/FzbERQ6CYk — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2021

Earlier this year, Richa opened up about postponing the wedding and told Hindustan Times, "We had one lockdown since we moved in. We divided the chores of the house between us. We definitely give each other space, about our work. I do not think he has to do anything special for me, I think his daily living is quite like... it is a very egalitarian household."

Praised Ali she added that Ali cooks wonderfully and takes care of the house as well. "It is not like the previous generation where the woman was (expected to do all household chores). He has become a good cat parent. All these things matter to me a lot," she added.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in the Voot Select series Candy and Ali has several projects lined up in Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor will be seen in Death On The Nile, set to release in 2022 and Prithviraj set to release later this year.