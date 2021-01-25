Riddhima Kapoor's Anniversary Post For Hubby Bharat Features Some Unseen Moments From Their Wedding

Neetu Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor, and her husband Bharat Sahni completed 15 years of marital bliss on Sunday (January 24, 2021). On this special occasion, Riddhima took to her Instagram page to pen a heartwarming note to wish her hubby. She also shared a few unseen pictures from their wedding.

Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram page and wrote, "15 years 180 months 780 weeks 5475 days 131400 hours 7884000 minutes and counting ... Happy 'Crystal' Anniversary @brat.man #tothenext15years ♥️ ❤️ Love & kisses."

Riddhima's friends reacted to her post. Neelam Kothari commented, "Happy anniversary ❤️." "Aw lovely 😘. Happy Anniv loads of good wishes and love 😘😘," wrote Tara Sharma. Bhavana Pandey posted, "Happy Anniversary ♥️♥️." "Happy happy anniversary 🥂," wrote Amrita Arora's comment.

Meanwhile, Riddhima's hubby Bharat, also dropped an endearing anniversary wish for his wife dearest.

He posted, "They say if at first you don't succeed try doing it the way your wife told you. Happy Anniversary @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial 😍😘❤️ Thank you for everything you do for us 🙏 #15 #happywife #happylife #happyme 🥳🤩🎉🥂🎂."

Earlier, Riddhima, Bharat and Samara had accompanied Neetu and Ranbir for a holiday in Ranthambore.

Unlike her parents and brother, Riddhima was never interested in becoming an actor. "I am very old now, but even when I had the chance, I was always inclined towards my creative side, and fashion, jewellery, etc. My parents never pressurised me (to become an actor), they always supported what I wanted to do, be it getting into the fashion business, or getting married in Delhi despite being a Mumbai girl. I am fortunate that my husband too has been supportive," she was quoted as saying in an interview with Hindustan Times.

In another interview, Riddhima had opened up about her marriage and said, "Marriage is a two-way street. You just can't keep expecting from your partner and your partner can't keep expecting from you. There's a lot of giving and take, but it's more important to be friends. My husband and I started with a friendship that developed into a relationship, and that led to marriage. And now even though we are married, we are very good friends."

Riddhima and Bharat welcomed their baby girl, Samara in 2011.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Shares Pics From Riddhima's Birthday Bash; Alia, Ranbir, Kareena Have A Gala Time

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Says Alia Bhatt And Sister Shaheen Are 'Too Too Cute'