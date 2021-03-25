Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Photo With Brother Ranbir Kapoor From Rishi Kapoor's 11-Month Prayer Meet

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni attended their father, late actor Rishi Kapoor's 11-month prayer meet on Thursday (March 25, 2021). Riddhima shared a picture featuring her and Ranbir from the prayer meet in memory of their late father.

She captioned the picture as, "Always watching over us ! We miss you ♥️."

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima are seen performing some rituals in the pooja. One can see a picture of Rishi Kapoor in the background which looks like he is watching over them.

Riddhima Kapoor also remembered her father Rishi in a heartfelt post that read, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts ♥️."

See her post.

Earlier, Rishi's wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had shared a happy memory with her late hubby from their last trip to New York City. In the video, Rishi Kapoor is seen happily crooning a song from his 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen while enjoying the view there.

Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. His untimely demise has left a huge void that's irreplacable.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Neetu Kapoor had opened up about getting back to work post Rishi Kapoor's death. The actress was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I had gathered courage to work after Rishi passed away in 2020. I told myself that work would help me get over my grief. It was the only way to get on with life."

Last year, in an interview with senior journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor had also opened up about coping with his father's demise and said, "It has been quite a big year in my life, starting with losing a parent, which I don't think has seeped in yet. I am still, in some ways, dealing with that."

Further, talking about the impact his late father had on his life, the Brahmastra actor had added, "I think the person I am is because of the strong value system that he imbibed in my sister and me. He was an extremely passionate man, a family man. Just the time I spent with him in these last two years, before he passed, walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy, just walking in silence and being around him... Everything has gone so fast. I don't know if I have really formed words yet about what impact he has had on me, professionally and personally, but I do know that it's the largest impact a human being has had on my life so far."

