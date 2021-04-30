Rima Jain Reveals Neetu Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor Will Hold An Online Puja For Rishi Kapoor

The Hindi film industry lost one of its finest stalwarts, Rishi Kapoor, on this day last year. Many of the actor's fans along with some members of the film fraternity have been remembering the late actor today. Rishi's sister Rima Jain recently revealed that the actor's family including his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor will be holding an online puja for him today.

On her brother's death anniversary, Rima also spoke about her morose state of mind today. Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, Rima revealed that Rishi's wife Neetu and son Ranbir will be conducting an online puja today. She added that she along with all the other family members will be a part of the same through Zoom. Ranbir's girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt will also be a part of the same and was spotted arriving at Neetu's residence.

Furthermore, Rima spoke about her irreparable loss. She went on to say that she has lost two of her brothers referring to Rishi on April 30 last year and Rajiv Kapoor on February 9 this year. She added that another of her brother that is Randhir Kapoor is admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. She revealed that because of this she is not in a very good state of mind right now. She concluded by stating that she misses her brother and prays that his soul rests in peace.

Earlier Neetu had also shared a heartwarming post remembering her husband. She shared a black and white throwback picture with the Khel Khel Mein actor. Her caption read as, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wisecracks: his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever. We have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor." Take a look at her post.