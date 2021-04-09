Rimi Sen Says She Had The Role Of Furniture In Dhoom, Hungama, Golmaal; 'I Was There Only For Money'

Despite starring in some of the biggest and successful ensemble films like Dhoom, Hungama, Golmaal and other comedies, Rimi Sen's career failed to shine in Bollywood as expected. In a recent interview with a leading tabloid, the actress looked back at her film journey and said that she was nothing more than 'furniture' in some of her biggest films.

Admitting that she was only motivated by money at that time, Rimi told IndianExpress.com, "That time I wasn't mature. I was young, aggressive, I was getting a lot of work and I used to go with the flow. I was there only for money."

She further continued, "I did Dhoom, Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Golmaal and I had the role of furniture in all of them. That time the film industry was male dominated. Today content is the hero. Back then, hero was the only hero! OTT platforms have changed the scene today."

Coming back to present times, Rimi said that things have changed together because they are more 'fearless' today as they don't have the burden of delivering only Rs 100 crore box office hits. Elaborating further on it, she added, "Earlier it was like a money making business. Today, we educate our public. Take Pink or any Raju Hirani film. They aren't preachy, yet there's a message. Now it's no more entertainment. It's also going in the sensibility zone. Today, there's work for everyone. Filmmakers today don't worry about 100-crore business or audience, they have become fearless."

The actress said that her 'only fault' is that she didn't fight more before deciding to quit the showbiz.

"When I left the industry, amazing directors like Sriram Raghavan, Shoojit Sircar, Neeraj Pandey, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Dibakar Banerjee were starting off. I did movies like Johnny Gaddaar and Shagird with some of them, but those kind of films didn't work at the box office then. So that option eventually closed for me. I feel if I had fought for 3-4 more years, I might have succeeded. My only fault is I failed to wait and didn't agree to struggle. If I had, I would've got to work with more directors and the scenario would've changed. Now when I watch my films after 10 years, I realise what have I achieved? Nothing," Rimi told the entertainment portal.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Rimi had revealed that she had auditioned for Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades, and Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS. However, she failed to bag these films.

The actress was last seen as a contestant on the popular TV reality show, Bigg Boss 9, in 2015.

