RIP Milkha Singh: Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar And Other Celebs Mourn Legendary Sprinter's Demise

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, also known as the 'Flying Singh', breathed his last on Friday (June 18, 2021) after a month-long battle with COVID-19 at the age of 91. He was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh. Five days before his death, his wife Nirmal had also passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Milkha Singh's family issued a statement that read, "It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm on the 18th of June 2021. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days."

When the news of Milkha Singh's passing broke out on social media, many Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to express their grief over this sad news.

Farhan Akhtar who essayed the role of Milkha Singh in the latter's biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in 2013, penned an emotional tribute for him.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Dearest Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky.

You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't, your story was as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart."

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir 🙏🏻."

Neha Dhupia mourned the unfortunate news with an Instagram post that read, "💔 #flyingsikh."

Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, "bhaag milkhe bhaag," will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. 🙏🏼"

Rahul Bose's tweet read, "What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. In the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir I was always struck by his fierce determination and his even fiercer generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, Sir. We mourn deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family".

Maniesh Paul wrote on his Instagram page, "INDIA lost a LEGEND... rest in peace sir🙏🏻🙏🏻 #milkhasinghji #rip #legend #flyingsikhmilkhasingh."

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion (440 yards race for men), but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics. He was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements in 1959.

He is survived by three daughters and a son, professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh.

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolences to his family.