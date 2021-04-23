RIP Shravan Rathod: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman And Other Celebs Mourn Loss Of The Music Composer

One of the most renowned music directors of the 90s era, Shravan Kumar Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo, who was battling COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai, passed away on Thursday (April 22, 2021). He was 66. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son Sanjeev who was quoted as saying by PTI, "He passed away around 10:15 pm tonight. Please pray for his soul."

On the other hand, Nadeem Saifi expressed his grief over the news of his friend and collaborator's demise and told a tabloid, "I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum."

When the news of Shravan's death broke in media, many celebrities took to their respective social media handles to offer their heartfelt condolences to his family.

Superstar Akshay Kumar recalled how the late music composer created magic for his film Dhadkan and tweeted, "Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. 🙏🏻."

Music maestro AR Rahman took to social media and wrote, "Our Music community and your fans will miss you immensely #ShravanRathod ji Rest in peace Respect and Prayers."

Shreya Ghoshal's tweet read, "Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace."

Pritam tweeted, "Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family. 🙏🏻."

Adnan Sami remembered Shravan Rathod as an incredible composer who also possessed an ever loving soul and a beautiful heart. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace...🙏."

Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote in his tweet, "That's terrible news! :( #ShravanRathod ji will live on through the music. Nadeem-Shravan didn't just have popular songs. They had their own era!"

That's terrible news! :( #ShravanRathod ji will live on through the music.



Salim Merchant wrote that he is saddened by the news of Shravan Rathod's demise. His tweet read, "Shravan bhai is no more🙏 My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end...Really saddened by this news."

Shravan bhai is no more🙏 My respects and condolences to his family.

Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s.

Armaan Malik wrote in his tweet that he is at loss of words and can't believe that the legendary music composer is no more. "Rest in peace #ShravanRathod sir.. I can't believe you're gone.. It was just last month when I was sitting next to you at the Mirchi music awards event. Totally shattered.. at a loss of words. my sincere condolences to his entire family 🙏🏻," he posted on his Twitter page.

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, who were popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, composed some of the most iconic soundtracks for films like Aashiqui, Phool Aur Kaante, Saajan, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Sadak, Raja Hindustani, Dhadkan, Pardes and Raaz among others.