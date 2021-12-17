Rishabh Kumar- Founder Of Train Insane Guides India Towards Affordable And Necessary Nutritional Knowledge

Rishabh Kumar is a certified health professional who is also a fitness and lifestyle advocate. Overwhelmed by the myths and false information prevalent in the market, Rishabh went down to research, study, and place the correct information in the hands of the public so that they do not fall victim.

Rishabh's goal is to challenge preconceived notions of health, diet, and fitness in the Indian market. According to Rishabh, "You see, technically, India is not a very fit country, and if there is misinformation floating around casually, that's a problem, and it's a responsibility for people in this field to circulate information that is useful for people. I'm aware that fitness has become a money-making machine. But someone has to rise above that and serve others selflessly with the goal of benefiting them in the long run."

Rishabh is doing so through his Instagram account, Train Insane, which has over 1 million followers. The audience empathises with Rishabh and his efforts to make healthy living attainable and simple. A healthy lifestyle is assumed to be difficult and expensive, which is one of the reasons why many middle-class Indians do not consider it. However, Rishabh believes and demonstrates that living a healthy lifestyle is not only possible, but also affordable.

Rishabh Kumar founded Train Insane. The content is straightforward and reasonably priced, and one-on-one consultation is one of their many selling points. Rishabh, along with his teammate Lalit Kumar Yadav, provides individualised, meticulous consultation to those in need.

First, the fitness industry needs to open up about steroid use and stop such aggressive promotion of it because it inspires young people to dream about a dream body that is not practically possible without the steroids injected, and unfortunately, many people die by using the illegal material simply because they take it without proper check up and financial backing. Rishabh contends, "We never allow any of our members or clients to take anabolic steroids at Train Insane. We believe that our lives are not only ours, but that our families deserve us as well. In this regard, we bear a great deal of responsibility."

Almost immediately, a large number of people connected with the content on Train Insane, which frequently features Rishabh and his teammate, Lalit Kumar Yadav, who is into bodybuilding. Train Insane is all about discovering workouts, diets, and routines that can be followed from anywhere. Rishabh even goes above and beyond bodybuilding to encourage his clients to become stronger physically, mentally, and nutritionally. Most importantly, Train Insane encourages people to get up and do something instead of procrastinating for days.