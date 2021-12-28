Rishabh Sachdev Becomes The Talk Of The Town With His Project Selections; Says, ‘I Want To Be The Best’

The role of a producer is considered to be the most complicated and highlighted responsibilities. The role of a producer is an avid part of filmmaking because problem solving and time management are the main factors in the film industry that makes the world go round. Producers are therefore important professionals in the making and release of a masterpiece of filmmaking. One such name who masters this art is Rishabh Sachdev- An ace film producer who has gathered commendable name in the world of films.

He had a dream of making a name in the industry and by far has achieved his dream being a renowned face already and the talk of the town. When asked about the same and his projects he said, "Coming from Mumbai has several advantages as I have access to the best industry professionals who can create high-quality content. I am waiting for the situation to get better, as with the new Omicron variant, the original plan to shoot some parts of our movie internationally, has been delayed till travelling becomes normal and safe."



When asked about his journey so far Sachdev states, "It's all about hard work and how much you are ready to give to the industry. The journey isn't easy you will have a number of hurdles to cross. You will fall and fall over and over again but the thing which Is important is that even if you fall do you get up and keep moving forward or no. Also I love my work I love to be a part of different projects and explore the world of cinema. This is my passion and I will continue to deliver the best of the best for people."

Jyoti Group's Rishabh Sachdev is producing a much awaited action film with Sooraj Pancholi and Gautam Gulati. Besides this venture, he has released one song called 'Watan' on the eve of Independence Day. He has also produced and acted in the advertisement lifestyle app named Vaamoz.