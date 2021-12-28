Rishabh Sachdev Becomes The Talk Of The Town With His Project Selections; Says, ‘I Want To Be The Best’
The role of a producer is considered to be the most complicated and highlighted responsibilities. The role of a producer is an avid part of filmmaking because problem solving and time management are the main factors in the film industry that makes the world go round. Producers are therefore important professionals in the making and release of a masterpiece of filmmaking. One such name who masters this art is Rishabh Sachdev- An ace film producer who has gathered commendable name in the world of films.
He
had
a
dream
of
making
a
name
in
the
industry
and
by
far
has
achieved
his
dream
being
a
renowned
face
already
and
the
talk
of
the
town.
When
asked
about
the
same
and
his
projects
he
said,
"Coming
from
Mumbai
has
several
advantages
as
I
have
access
to
the
best
industry
professionals
who
can
create
high-quality
content.
I
am
waiting
for
the
situation
to
get
better,
as
with
the
new
Omicron
variant,
the
original
plan
to
shoot
some
parts
of
our
movie
internationally,
has
been
delayed
till
travelling
becomes
normal
and
safe."
When asked about his journey so far Sachdev states, "It's all about hard work and how much you are ready to give to the industry. The journey isn't easy you will have a number of hurdles to cross. You will fall and fall over and over again but the thing which Is important is that even if you fall do you get up and keep moving forward or no. Also I love my work I love to be a part of different projects and explore the world of cinema. This is my passion and I will continue to deliver the best of the best for people."
Jyoti Group's Rishabh Sachdev is producing a much awaited action film with Sooraj Pancholi and Gautam Gulati. Besides this venture, he has released one song called 'Watan' on the eve of Independence Day. He has also produced and acted in the advertisement lifestyle app named Vaamoz.