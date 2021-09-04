Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Late Actor's Final Film Sharmaji Namkeen's Poster

On Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary today, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left his fans overjoyed as she shared the poster of his final film Sharmaji Namkeen. She called it a gift for his fans on the occasion. The movie was completed by veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped into the late actor's shoes to complete the final portions of the movie.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the poster of the movie on her social media account that shows Rishi Kapoor's character sporting a sweater and pants that he has paired up with a shawl and spectacles. The actor has a beaming smile on his face while walking down the street with a suitcase in his hand. Take a look at the poster.

The later actor's daughter further captioned the picture stating, "We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film. A big thank you to Mr Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-Ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man."

Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Post, Revels Late Actor's Cherished Desires

The next picture on the same post shows Presh Rawal donning the same outfit as Rishi Kapoor that suggests that he essayed the same role as the Mulk actor after his demise. Fans showered some love on the poster in the comment section. Neetu Kapoor also shared the poster on her Instagram story and thanked Rawal for stepping into her husband's shoes for the role. Alia Bhatt also shared the poster on her Instagram post and captioned it stating, "Miss You."

Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Remembers Him With An Emotional Note

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. His demise had left a huge void in the industry. His daughter and wife often share some throwback memories of his for his fans.