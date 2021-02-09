Rishi Kapoor's Brother And Actor Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away At 58

Here's some heartbreaking news coming in. Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on Tuesday (February 9, 2021). He was 58. According to a report in ETimes, Rajiv suffered a massive heart attack, following which his brother Randhir rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the shocking development while speaking with the tabloid and said, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body."

Rajiv's sister-in-law and actress Neetu Kapoor condoled his demise by sharing a picture of him and wrote, "RIP 🙏."

See her post.

Rajiv Kapoor was best known for playing the main lead in father Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili. His other notable works include Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He had also directed Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Prem Granth.

ALSO READ: Toolsidas Junior: Ashutosh Gowariker And Bhushan Kumar Team Up For Sanjay Dutt-Rajiv Kapoor's Sports Drama

ALSO READ: Padmini Kolhapure Reveals Late Rishi Kapoor Saved Her Life Twice; 'He Was Always There To Help Others'