Rishi Kapoor's First Death Anniversary: Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs Remember The Late Actor

Bollywood lost one of its most legendary stars Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020. The senior actor breathed his last due to leukemia and left a huge void in Indian cinema which is irreplaceable. On his first death anniversary today (April 30, 2021), his near and dear ones have been fondly remembering him with heartfelt notes on their respective social media handles.

Earlier in the morning, Rishi's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor penned a touching note in which she spoke about how she is coping with his absence and how he will stay everyone's hearts forever. Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor had also shared an emotional post in memory of her late actor.

Now, we bring a glimpse of how some of her B-town celebrities remembered Chintuji on his first death anniversary today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is Rishi's niece, shared a black-and-white throwback picture of the late actor on her Instagram story and captioned it with a heart emoticon.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story to share a picture with Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "My constant reaction when I was next to him...Mouth shut ears open. Miss you Chintoo uncle. Cheers to that twinkle in your eyes...Always & forever."

Maniesh Paul posted a happy picture with Rishi Kapoor from their New York meeting and wrote, "Miss you sir...love you sir... 🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Actress Payal Ghosh tweeted, "Remembering #RishiKapoor Sir on his first death anniversary, he was really a gem of a person. You will always be missed Rishi uncle."