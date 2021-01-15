    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rishi Kapoor’s Last Film Sharmaji Namkeen To Release In Theatres On His Birth Anniversary This Year

      By
      |

      Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film titled Sharmaji Namkeen is scheduled for a 2021 theatrical release. As the shoot of the movie is still pending, the makers endeavour to present the veteran actor's last film as a tribute to his fans & him on his birthday, the 4th of September, this year.

      Rishi Kapoor

      To achieve this reality, Paresh Rawal has agreed to complete the remainder of the film in the same role - a sensitive step that is unprecedented in Hindi cinema. The filmmakers and Paresh Rawal have taken this decision to release the film, as a mark of respect for Rishi Kapoor's final performance and a celebration of his inimitable talent and career for all his fans.

      Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures, directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man. The makers and team of Sharmaji Namkeen are ready to resume shoot soon with plans of a 2021 release.

      Also Read : Tiger Shroff Remembers Rishi Kapoor; Says 'He Would Always Message My Dad After A Film Of Mine Released'

      Also Read : Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Hubby Rishi Kapoor As She Reflects On 2020 In An Emotional Post

      Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 17:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 15, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X