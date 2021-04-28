Rishi Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput Featured In Oscars' ‘In Memoriam’ Gallery, Latter's brother-in-law Reacts

During the 93rd Academy Awards held on Sunday (April 25), late Indian celebs including Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shashikala and Rishi Kapoor were honoured in the 'In Memoriam' section. Global fans of the artists were elated to see the global film industry honour the late stars.

While late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and late costume designer Bhanu Athaiya were featured in the tribute video that aired during the ceremony, The Academy's official website also paid tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Shashikala in the In Memoriam Gallery.

SSR's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also reacted to the special feature. He took to his Twitter handle, shared a picture of the tribute and wrote, "@itsSSR featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars. Thanks for pursuing this @mayureshkrishna."

@itsSSR featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars. Thanks for pursuing this @mayureshkrishna pic.twitter.com/GVlTCqyEY7 — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) April 26, 2021

2020 was a year that saw profound loss all over the globe. Oscar nominee Angela Bassett also gave a speech with the tribute that paid homage to achievers the world of screen lost over the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians. Soon after, fans also took over the micro-blogging site and reminisced memories of the late stars.

Hollywood actors like Sean Connery, Chadwick Boseman, Ian Holm were also mentioned among many others that the Academy remembered in the special tribute segment.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year-long battle with cancer. While Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Actress Shashikala had succumbed to age-related complications.