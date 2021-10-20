Riteish Deshmukh On How He Was Affected By TikTok Ban In India: I Was Momentarily Unemployed

Besides their adorable pictures, celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh often take to their respective social media handles to post funny videos with each other. In a recent interaction with a news portal, Riteish joked that he became momentarily unemployed when TikTok was banned in India.

However, he breathed a sigh on relief when Instagram introduced its reel feature, and he and his wife Genelia continue to make funny videos for their fans.

Riteish told Mashable India that they started making videos during the COVID-19 lockdown last year to lighten everyone's mood amid bleak times.

The actor said, "It started during the lockdown and it was a time when everyone went through tough times and we thought, 'Let's give them a reason to smile,' and we started cracking jokes at our own expense and people started enjoying it. So that one led to another and I think it's fun to bring a smile to someone's face, a happy moment in their life."

He further continued, "I started with TikTok and when they banned TikTok, I was momentarily unemployed. I thought, 'Oh God, abhi kya karoon main? Jo kaam tha woh toh chala gaya.' Reels aa gaya, maine kaha, 'Chalo, Reels hi sahi' (I thought, 'Oh God, what do I do now? I have no work anymore.' When Reels was introduced, I was glad)."

Workwise, Riteish and Genelia are seen as the hosts for the second season of Ladies Vs Gentlemen, which is currently streaming on Flipkart Video. Speaking about films, the actor recently started shooting for Sanjay Gupta's Visfoot which marks Fardeen Khan's comeback in Bollywood. Besides this movie, Riteish is also a part of Sonakshi Sinha-Saqib Saleem starrer horror comedy Kakuda.