Riteish Deshmukh Pens Heartfelt Note For His 'Baiko' Genelia On Her Birthday; 'Gods Must Love Me'

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are sweethearts. We love how they never shy away from flaunting love that they have for each other. From indulging in PDA to boasting about each other while speaking to media, the duo is just hearts for each other. As Genelia turned a year older today (August 5, 2021), her actor-hubby penned a sweet note for her and left netizens gushing over their strong bond.

Riteish shared a video on his Instagram page and wrote, "Gods must love me. There is no greater feeling than waking up every morning and seeing your face. Inching towards 20 years of being together and feels like it was yesterday.. thank you for being the wonderful partner that you are- happy birthday baiko!!! You are looking younger by the day ... can't say the same about me... soon people will say जिनिलिया के साथ ये अंकल कौन है। #happybirthdaygenelia."

Reacting to his sweet post, Genelia replied, "Thank you my most favourite human being.. I found you and I found my entire world. Thank you for being the reason I feel good through each year of growing up.. Love you more than me."

Apart from Genelia, many celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Zareen Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc., reacted to Riteish's post and wished his wife a very happy birthday.

Interestingly, within a few hours of being uploaded, Riteish's video garnered more than three lakh views on Instagram.

With respect to work, Riteish will next be seen in Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.