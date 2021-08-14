Riteish Deshmukh Remembers Father Vilasrao Deshmukh On His Death Anniversary: Miss Your Every Day

On the occasion of the ninth death anniversary of his father Vilasrao Deshmukh, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram account and shared an emotional post. The actor's wife Genelia D'souza also took to her account and penned a post for her father-in-law.

Riteish posted a throwback video, where he can be seen putting his hand through a sleeve of his father's kurta and recalling his warmth and love. He captioned it with, "Miss you every day papa."

Soon after he also posted another video in which he can be seen paying a tribute to his father with flowers. The actor wrote, "I talk to you every day Pappa, I know you hear me." Two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away due to multiple organ failures on August 14, 2012.

Take a look at the post,

Genelia Deshmukh Admits She's Not A Perfect Mum In Her Birthday Post For Son Rahyl; 'I Make Mistakes'

Riteish's wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh expressed her love for her late father-in-law with a post on her social media account. She penned a special note. She wrote, "I know this is the look, you have on all of us, wherever you are because our loved ones never ever really leave us, they keep loving us, looking after us, showing us the right path and for me it's the highest form of love, to just be able to feel it even when you don't see it..We Miss You Papa."

Super Dancer 4: Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'souza To Replace Shilpa Shetty This Weekend!

"I'm sure you spreading your charm, wherever you are," she concluded.

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Kapoor. He reportedly will be seen in Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar.