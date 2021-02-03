Riteish- Genelia Deshmukh's Wedding Anniversary: Actor Reveals What Keeps Their Relationship Going Strong

Riteish Deshmukh and his actress-wife Genelia Deshmukh are a match made in heaven! From being best friends to life partners, the couple's eternal love story is straight out of a Bollywood movie. One of Bollywood's coolest jodis, Riteish and Genelia complete nine years of marital bliss today (February 3, 2021).

While speaking with ETimes, Riteish opened up about his married life and said, "It's been a wonderful journey. To be in a relationship or a marriage that is so good is a blessing. We have known each other for 19 years."

On being asked about what keeps their relationship strong, the Housefull 4 actor replied, "Genelia and I keep our needs and wants limited. We are happy with all that we have. Once your circle of happiness is small, you feel satisfied and content easily."

Riteish further revealed that Genelia has added a structure to his life. He was quoted as saying, "She helped me better my food habits. I used to eat at 1 am or at any given time, but today, I am done with my dinner by 7 pm. In fact, I used to be a hardcore non-vegetarian, but for four years, I have been a vegetarian. It's been nearly eight months now that I have turned vegan. Also, Genelia has given my life a structure. She has taught me time management. I didn't know a day could have so much time."

Awww, we are all hearts over these two!

Riteish and Genelia's first meeting was for the test shoot of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam. In one of his earlier interview with ETimes, Riteish had opened up about how he fell in love with Genelia and said, "We started working as strangers, then began understanding each other. Off the sets we soon became best friends. I would discuss architecture with her while she would discuss college and exams with me! The beauty of a relationship is when you get used to a person; it is not sudden. It is just a process, and you don't realise when love happens. After I came back from the Hyderabad schedule, I started missing her. I wondered whether it was right to call her or not. That dilemma lasted for a few days."

He further continued, "There was no great realisation of love overnight, nor were there any great declarations. It was understood. We didn't need to tell each other anything. We were together for days, which went into months and then years."

Finally, the lovebirds got hitched on February 3, 2012. The couple are parents to two boys, 6-year-old Riaan and 4-year-old Rahyl.

