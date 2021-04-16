    For Quick Alerts
      Ritesh Sidhwani Meets Lieutenant Governor Of Jammu And Kashmir; Calls It An 'Absolute Honour'

      Producer Ritesh Sidhwani recently visited Jammu and Kashmir to meet the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. The producer took to his social media to express his gratitude, upon meeting the dignitary as he also gave us a clue on what matters of importance were discussed.

      He wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure meeting Shri. @manojsinha_, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Thank you for your warm welcome. Had a great conversation discussing films and shooting at this picturesque valley. @IamArhanBagati"

      Ritesh and the governor spoke about matters of great relevance about movies and film promotions, and had an insightful conversation about film shooting in the state of Jammu and Kashmir considering the beauty that it holds and stays as one of the most picturesque locations for shooting.

      Ritesh has always provided the audience with the blend of creativity and commercial success with his web series, and films, making the audience wait with a bated breath on what next does he have in store for them. Next up, Ritesh has Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan in the pipeline which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video - 21st May 2021.

      Friday, April 16, 2021, 20:16 [IST]
      X