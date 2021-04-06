Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan Is Touched & Honoured By PM Modi's Reaction To Clips From The Film

R Madhavan is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming sci-fi biographical film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist and aerospace engineer and former official of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was caught up in a spy scandal.

Recently, R Madhavan took to social media to inform fans that he and Nambi Narayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago to discuss the film. Sharing a picture from their meeting, the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote that he was touched and honoured by the Prime Minister's reaction to the clippings from the film.

R Madhavan captioned his post as, "A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshared Madhavan's post on his Twitter page and wrote, "Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry."

Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about.



Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

Speaking about the film, Madhavan had earlier told Spotboye, "There is a hunger in the audience to know about the true heroes of our country. Nambi Narayanan was a much-misunderstood genius who dedicated his life to the country. I am proud to have got the chance to tell his story."

The makers of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recently unveiled the official trailer of the film which was well-received by the audience and the film industry. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo role in the Hindi version of this film which is also slated to release in multiple languages.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan On Battling COVID-19: I Am Enjoying This Enforced Resting Period

ALSO READ: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Trailer Out! Shah Rukh Khan Makes A Cameo In R Madhavan's Directorial Debut