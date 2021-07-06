Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Announces 'Anokhi Kahani' With Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt

It's confirmed! After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to reunite once again on screen for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer dropped this happy news on his birthday today (July 6, 2021).

The Padmaavat actor shared the film announcement video on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "A special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after five years. His last directorial venture was the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Karan is thrilled to get behind the lens with his favourite people Ranveer and Alia in front of it and wrote on his Instagram page, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!"

Alia also shared the teaser video on social media and wrote that she is excited to team up for this exceptional love story with her favourite people.

Besides Ranveer and Alia, the film reportedly also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Earlier, Dharmendra had confirmed being a part of this project while speaking with News18.

"Karan's film is about family values and love, in that order. It's called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and features Ranveer and Alia as Rocky and Rani. Shabanaji and Dharamji will play Alia's grandparents. Jayaji who has worked with Karan before in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho plays Ranveer Singh's grandmother," a Bollywood Hungama report had earlier quoted a source as saying.

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, birthday boy Ranveer Singh has some exciting projects in the pipeline which includes '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Alia Bhatt on the other hand, has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Darlings in her kitty.