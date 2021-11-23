Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's BTS Pic Goes Viral From The Sets Of The Film

The quirky family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is one of the most awaited movies of next year. The fans were sent into a frenzy when the film that will be helmed by Karan Johar was announced in July this year. Now it seems that fans have one more reason to be excited about the movie as a lovely BTS picture from the sets of the same has been going viral on social media.

Talking about the same, a fan club of Alia Bhatt shared the picture on Instagram. The picture has Ranveer Singh, Alia, Karan Johar posing with a fan or a crew member presumably against the backdrop of what looks like a garden facing a bungalow. Ranveer looks dapper in a checkered red shawl that he has paired up with a colourful tee and blue jeans. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor has paired up the look with black glares.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in a black and pink printed saree with an orange border. The Student Of The Year actress has further paired up the look with a Bindi and dangler earrings. With the past few looks of the actress that has gone viral from the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets, it seems that Alia will be experimenting with traditional looks in sarees in the movie. The director of the same, Karan Johar can also be seen posing with the duo.

Karan Johar has opted for a black tee and jeans that he has paired up with a red oversized jacket and shoes. This endearing BTS picture will surely make one excited for the movie. The film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Take a look at the picture.

The movie will be penned by written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Earlier in August this year, Karan Johar had shared an exciting glimpse of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani going on floors. The video showcased Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's infectious chemistry. The movie marks the second collaboration of the duo after Gully Boy.