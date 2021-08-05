Rohit Saraf And Alia Bhatt Reunite On-Screen After 5 Years

Rohit Saraf and Alia Bhatt's sibling equation in Dear Zindagi was unlike another, audience had witnessed in a long time. The two are back in front of the camera after 5 years, and their super spark is making everyone still go aww.

Just as the Ludo actor shared the video on his Instagram, Alia Bhatt was one of the firsts to comment "Kidddooooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic)." For the unversed, Kiddoo was the nickname that Alia's character Kaira had given to Rohit in Dear Zindagi where they played siblings.

Fans were quick to spiral out of control, requesting and some even demanding Rohit Saraf and Alia Bhatt to come back onscreen together with something big.

Rohit Saraf Reveals Priyanka Chopra Taught Him How To Deal With Repetitive Media Questions

A fan wrote, "Kiddo and Kaira together after long time🙌❤️ (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Kaira and Kiddo 🥺🥺♥️♥️ (sic)." Another fan wrote, "I want you both to Back on screen 😭 (sic)." "I love when i see kiddo and kaira together 🥰❤️ (sic)," wrote another fan.

Alia Bhatt Hints Her Latest Picture Is Clicked By Beau Ranbir Kapoor, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Just like these, there are many more fans who wanted to see their on-screen chemistry once again. Let's hope some filmmaker reads these growing fan requests and gets Rohit Saraf and Alia Bhatt back on the silver screen together soon.