Rohit Saraf Fulfilled His Father's Dream By Becoming An Actor, Reveals She Never Had A Plan B

Rohit Saraf's dreamy good looks and new-age charisma is making every girl in the county fall for him at the first glance. But did you know - his journey to becoming an actor started when he was a little kid and his father was his first source of encouragement? The national crush opens up about how the thought of acting was embedded in him.

Rohit Saraf's dad often encouraged him to be an actor. Talking about the time when he was a little boy, Rohit remembers how his dad would always say, "When Rohit grows up, I want him to be an actor."

So, when his dad passed away, a 12-year-old Rohit Saraf decided to follow his father's dream. He quit school in the 10th grade and packed his bags for Mumbai. "My mum said, 'Maybe you should finish your 12th grade first'. But I was like, if I tell myself that I should have a backup plan, I will probably not do well. So, I never had a Plan B. For me, each project has been a stepping stone. I don't think I would have been able to handle success instantly or altogether. I'd rather build it up slowly because I want to be able to cherish it, value it, and appreciate it," says Rohit.

It has been one hell of a ride to the top for Rohit Saraf as the national crush. But we should always remember that it all began with a 5-year-old striking a pose in front of the camera, imitating an actor or dancing away, and then going on to fulfill his father's dream. Now, isn't that adorable?