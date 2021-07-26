Rohit Saraf Reveals Priyanka Chopra Taught Him How To Deal With Repetitive Media Questions

Rohit Saraf who shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, was all praise for the Quantico star in his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal. The actress had essayed the role of Rohit's mother in the 2019 film.

While speaking with Spotboye, the Dear Zindagi actor recalled how Priyanka Chopra had stepped in to help him in tackling repetitive media questions when they were promoting their film. Rohit said that Priyanka's gesture warmed his heart and that the kind of respective he has for her, will never fade.

Rohit was quoted as saying, "When you are talking about a project, you are talking to 30 people in a single day and those 30 people have more or less the same questions to ask and it gets very tiring. At that moment, PC stepped up and told me how it was done. Those things really meant to me as she didn't need to do that. It wasn't something she should have cared about but she did, and not because someone told her to but because she wanted to. That really warmed my heart and the kind of respect I have for PC, I don't think will ever fade."

Further, the Mismatched actor added that Priyanka Chopra never made him feel out of the place when they were travelling throughout the country for the promotions of The Sky Is Pink.

"The journey of The Sky Is Pink as a whole, really means a lot to me. When we were promoting the film, I practically travelled the whole country with PC and we were together all the time and with her, I never felt out of place. That was the first time I was ever promoting a project, and it was a massive film that I was promoting with a massive star. In such situations, you end up feeling out of place because you have never done this before, but she ensured that I didn't feel like that and felt comfortable," he was quoted as saying by the news portal.

Based on the love story of a couple spanning 25 years and told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, The Sky Is Pink is inspired by a true story. Upon its release, the film was appreciated by the critics and the audience. The family drama starred Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Rohit, the actor was recently seen in the Netflix original series Feels Like Ishq.