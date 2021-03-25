Rohit Saraf Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite The Precautions; Urges Fans Not To Take The Virus Lightly

Rohit Saraf is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram page to share this news with his fans and followers. Rohit said that he tested COVID-19 positive despite taking all the precautions and urged his fans not to take the virus lightly.

He shared a post that read, ''Despite the precautions, I have tested COVID positive. The virus is right here, let us not forget. Lets us NOT slack even for a moment, please. I've been in isolation for past four days with all the possible symptoms and that's why, I request all of you to please not take this lightly. Take care and stay safe.

The actor further said that he is coping well and wrote, "Please stay put unless urgent. I urge y'all to be careful for your own sake and for that of others. P.s. i am coping well, all things considered. ☺️ My team and all the people who were in contact with me in the past 7 days have been informed and they've all isolated and tested themselves too."

Read his post.

Rohit Saraf made his debut in Bollywood with a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi. He later starred in Rani Mukerji's Hichki, Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink and Anurag Basu's Ludo. Rohit was last seen in Prajakta Kohli's web series Mismatched.

Coming back to COVID-19 cases in Bollywood, celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan has been diagnosed with this virus in the last few days.

