Rohit Shetty Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Asks Fans Not To Be Khatron Ke Khiladi In Real Life

After Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others, Rohit Shetty is the latest Bollywood celeb to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The filmmaker shared a picture of himself getting the vaccine shot and said it is the only way to combat the deadly virus.

Taking to his Instagram account, the filmmaker best known for action, stunts and the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, urged his fans not to risk their lives. He wrote, "Action and Stunts are for movies don't try to be a Khatron Ke Khiladi in real life, get vaccinated. It is the only way to fight COVID. Got myself vaccinated today."

Shetty tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the post and also thanked the hospital staff for their cooperation. He added, "Thanks to the staff of Nanavati hospital, the procedure was very well organised." The 48-year-old director took the vaccine on April 1, as the government had announced that all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines from today (April 1).

Apart from Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah, Shabana Azmi and others have also received the vaccination shots, since the vaccination drive began earlier this year.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is awaiting the release of the cop drama Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer is set to release on April 30. However, it is unclear if the makers will go through with the release as a second lockdown is speculated to begin in the first week of April, 2021.

