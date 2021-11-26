Rohit Shetty Has This To Say About Working With Salman Khan And Amitabh Bachchan

Rohit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest release Sooryavanshi which has brought a huge sigh of relief to the Hindi film industry after a long dull period owing to the pandemic. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film is now heading towards the 200-crore mark.

Amid this, the filmmaker in his latest interaction with ETimes, addressed the conjectures about including Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in his cop universe. In the past, both the superstars have donned the uniform in various films.

Speaking about his plans of working with Salman and Amitabh, Shetty said that he doesn't have a story or a thought on that subject.

The filmmaker told the tabloid, "I can't say anything right now. Because it will be a very irresponsible statement from my side. Because at present I don't have a story or a thought on that subject. If I get such a story then I will work on it but at present we are focusing on the next Singham film because since 2014, there hasn't been a solo Singham film."

Rohit further revealed that he is planning the next film in the Singham franchise but that will take some time since he is currently busy with his upcoming project Cirkus which stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in leading roles.

The Golmaal director was quoted as saying by the daily, "There are many stories. We have not started writing anything yet. We have the basic idea for Singham but it's not the next release on the cards. My next is Cirkus, which will release next year and after Cirkus we will start shooting for Singham in 2023."

Speaking about Cirkus, Shetty had recently clarified in an interview that his film is not an adaptation for Sanjeev Kumar-Deven Verma's Angoor and is based on Shakespeare's popular play Comedy of Errors.