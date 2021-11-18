Rohit Shetty On Criticism Of Akshay-Katrina's Tip Tip Song: Fans Who Are Against Remixes Are Right

Rohit Shetty recreated Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon's cult song 'Tip Tip Barsa' from Rajiv Rai's 1994 film Mohra for his latest directorial venture Sooryavanshi. The recreated version featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif shaking a leg in the rains in a deserted amusement part in a flashback sequence in the film.

While netizens went gaga over Katrina's super hot avatar in the song, there were a section of people who were unhappy with the latest number as they felt that it didn't do justice to the original popular song. Recently when Rohit Shetty graced radio host Siddharth Kanan's chat show, he was asked about the criticism of his recreated number.

Rohit reacted by saying, "Dekhiye main maanta hoon ki, kuch log jo diehard fan hai, jinko lagta hai ki remake nahi karna chahiye tha, woh apni jagah sahi hai (I feel that the diehard fans who are against remixes are right in their own way)."

The filmmaker said that when they recreated 'Aankh Marey' for Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba and now 'Tip Tip' for Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi, they tried to retain the essence of the original, from the original singers to even the instruments.

He continued, "Kai baar hota hai ki it backfires also. Tip Tip ek cult song hai, I agree, but new generation ke liye bhi revive ho jaata hai. Woh yeh gaana dekh ke bhi purana gaana wapas dekhenge (Many times, it backfires as well. I agree that Tip Tip is a cult song but with this, it got revived for the new generation too."

Further Shetty went on to say that if people from the earlier generation are unhappy with the remix, they are not wrong, but those who appreciate the song are not wrong either.

Earlier Mohra director Rajiv Rai had opened up on why he allowed Rohit Shetty to recreate the iconic track from the film and said, "I don't believe in remixes. I have never done it and will not do it. This time I have made an exception. When the makers approached me, I agreed to give permission as these are times when we filmmakers should support each other and I am glad people are back at the cinemas."

Speaking about Sooryavanshi, the cop film has revived the business of cinema halls after a long period of lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, it has collected Rs 159.65 crores in its second week at the domestic box office.