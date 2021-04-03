Rohit Shetty On Ranveer Singh's Cirkus: There's A Lot Of Special Effects, It's Like A Fairy Tale World

After the blockbuster success of Simmba, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh are reuniting again for Cirkus. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles. Ever since the makers announced this laugh riot, every single update on it has only left the audience more excited for the movie.

Recently, we came across a video in which Rohit Shetty spilled the beans about this much anticipated comedy film. The director revealed that Cirkus will be having a lot of special effects and that they have tried to create a fairy tale world. He also revealed that the film will be hitting the big screens on December 31."

Rohit said, "The film is based on 1969-1970's world and it's a comedy of that era. We are trying to bring new field to it. There is lot of special effects. It's like a fairy tale world that we tried to create. December 31 is the release date."

Recently, Rohit had shared a post in which he had talked about his experience of shooting amid the pandemic. The filmmaker had posted BTS picture of him and Ranveer Singh posing in a dimly lit room standing under the spotlight with a camera beside them. He had captioned the click as, "It's been a hell of a ride so far!And now... The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS."

Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's popular play The Comedy Of Errors which was also the inspiration behind Sanjeev Kapoor's 1982 film Angoor. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will be doing a special cameo in the film.

