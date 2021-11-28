Rohit Shetty Opens Up About Golmaal 5; Confirms That It Will Happen Soon!

Rohit Shetty, the hitmaker is currently on a high with the success of Sooryavanshi, his latest directorial venture. With the success of the latest installment of his cop universe, Rohit Shetty has established himself as one of the most bankable directors of Bollywood. Interestingly, now Rohit Shetty has finally opened up about his other highly anticipated project, Golmaal 5.

In a recent interview given to Bollywood Life, Rohit Shetty confirmed that Golmaal 5 is indeed happening. "it'll happen. as I've been saying, two years went over this (lockdowns and Sooryavanshi's release). Golmaal is something that can never end," the director confirmed.

In the interview with Bollywood Life, Rohit Shetty also put an end to the rumours which suggest that Singham 3 revolves around Article 370. "Even I've heard that the story is out, even though I myself don't know what the story is - that Singham 3 is being made on Article 370, which even I don't know. We have a basic idea for the story, but I can understand (the reports coming out) because of the rage created by Sooryavanshi, so everyone is talking about Singham. However, there's a lot of time for it...if you see, there's at least one year left for Singham 3 to begin. It won't start before a year (from now. So, there's a lot of time," said the director.