Rohit Shetty Opens Up About Golmaal 5; Confirms That It Will Happen Soon!

Rohit
Shetty,
the
hitmaker
is
currently
on
a
high
with
the
success
of
Sooryavanshi,
his
latest
directorial
venture.
With
the
success
of
the
latest
installment
of
his
cop
universe,
Rohit
Shetty
has
established
himself
as
one
of
the
most
bankable
directors
of
Bollywood.
Interestingly,
now
Rohit
Shetty
has
finally
opened
up
about
his
other
highly
anticipated
project,
Golmaal
5.
In
a
recent
interview
given
to
Bollywood
Life,
Rohit
Shetty
confirmed
that
Golmaal
5
is
indeed
happening.
"it'll
happen.
as
I've
been
saying,
two
years
went
over
this
(lockdowns
and
Sooryavanshi's
release).
Golmaal
is
something
that
can
never
end," the
director
confirmed.
In
the
interview
with
Bollywood
Life,
Rohit
Shetty
also
put
an
end
to
the
rumours
which
suggest
that
Singham
3
revolves
around
Article
370.
"Even
I've
heard
that
the
story
is
out,
even
though
I
myself
don't
know
what
the
story
is
-
that
Singham
3
is
being
made
on
Article
370,
which
even
I
don't
know.
We
have
a
basic
idea
for
the
story,
but
I
can
understand
(the
reports
coming
out)
because
of
the
rage
created
by
Sooryavanshi,
so
everyone
is
talking
about
Singham.
However,
there's
a
lot
of
time
for
it...if
you
see,
there's
at
least
one
year
left
for
Singham
3
to
begin.
It
won't
start
before
a
year
(from
now.
So,
there's
a
lot
of
time,"
said
the
director.