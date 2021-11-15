Rohit Shetty Reacts To Criticism Of Muslim Villains In Sooryavanshi; Asks 'Why Is It Being Discussed'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Sooryavanshi. Amid this, in his interview with a leading publication, the director was asked about the 'good Muslim, bad Muslim' narrative in his latest film.

Shetty gave a savage reply to the journalist and asked asked why his Hindu villains did not create an issue earlier. He went on to say that while making the film, there was no specific thought behind making villains out of a certain caste or religion.

The filmmaker got slightly irked when the journalist talked about showing Muslims in a good and bad light and called it 'problematic'.

Rohit said, "If I ask you one question, Jaykant Shikre was Hindu a Marathi, in this universe second came a Hindu Godman was there, then in Simmba a Maharashtrian again. In these three negative forces were Hindu. Why isn't that a problem?"

When the journalist tried to defend her stance, the director interrupted her and continued, "If there is a terrorist who is from Pakistan, what caste will he be? It changed my point of view of a few journalists whom I used to like. That oh, they are portraying it like I have seen in brackets somebody writing bad Muslims being preached by upper-caste Hindus, which is very wrong. We never thought that way."

He added, "There is a thought with which a film is made. We never thought that way. Why is it being discussed? If we have a sleeper cell then what caste will a sleeper cell be? Why is a bad and good person being linked to caste, when we as makers never thought about it? If it was wrong, everyone would have talked about it...few people are talking, it is their point of view which they need to change, not us."

Rohit said in the interview that he knows his audience very well and that he makes sure that he does not hurt their sentiments. He also added that controversies can happen for anything and he focuses on making his target audience comfortable.

Speaking about Sooryavanshi, the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer is having a happy run and has revived the theatres' business with its huge box office figures. So far, it has collected Rs 151.23 crore on ten days.