Rohit Shetty Takes A Dig At Celebs For Calling Paparazzi To Click Them Outside Temples; 'Kaun Karta Hai Aisa?'

We live in times where paparazzi culture has become a part of celebrities' lives. We often see photographers and videographers getting slammed for invading their privacy. However, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has a slightly different take on this.

Recently when he appeared on a chat show, the filmmaker spoke about the trend of celebrities getting clicked outside temples and while helping the needy. Taking a potshot at them, Shetty asked a valid question.

Rohit who appeared on Social Media Star with Janice, said, "Kaun karta hai aisa? Phone karenge tabhi maalum padega na, photographer ko, ki 'bhai, main aaj yeh mandir ke bahar hai'. Kaise maalum padega (Who does this? Only if you call and inform the photographers will they know that you are going to the temple. How else will they know)?"

In the same interview, he also poked fun at stars dressing up to go to the airport and said that everyone would earlier dress casually while catching flights.

"Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Varna jab tak yeh photographers wahaan pohoche nahi the ya log bolte nahi the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-banyan mein hi jaa rahe the (Now, there is a whole expense behind airport looks. Before photographers reached there and before people began informing them about their schedules, everyone would go in shorts and vests)," the director shared on the show.

He also spoke dismissively about gym looks.

Workwise, Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is lined up for release. Besides this, he also has Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus. The filmmaker is currently seen as the host of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.