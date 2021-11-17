Rohit Shetty Wants To Introduce Female Cop In His Universe; 'Film Will Be On Sooryavanshi & Singham's Scale'

In the last few years, Rohit Shetty has given us many memorable cop characters like Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh's Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao and more recently, Akshay Kumar's Veer Sooryavanshi. The filmmaker had previously mentioned that he would like to include a female cop in his universe.

Recently while speaking with indianexpress.com, Shetty spoke about this topic again and said that his cop universe will always remain incomplete without a female lead or cop. Speaking about making a film with a female cop as a lead, the filmmaker said that it will be at the level of Singham or Sooryavanshi whenever it happens.

The tabloid quoted the director as saying, "Without a female lead or cop, the universe won't ever be complete. We are waiting because we all have lost two years of our lives. Today we would be discussing my 17th film, not the 15th. Sooryavanshi was supposed to be released two years ago. I don't want to make a small film. With a woman at the helm, my film will be at the level of Singham or Sooryavanshi. Till the time I don't get that kind of a story, I can't proceed just because there is a demand for a female cop in this universe, and I can understand that. Whenever I make this film, I want to make it into a bigger scale film for sure."

Rohit said that it's the love from the audience, the police force and everyone across the country which draws him to the cop universe. He went on to say that he doesn't make films on cops to motivate them, but to support and celebrate them for the work that they do.

He was quoted as saying, "It is the love from the audiences, it is the love from the police force, it is the love from across the country. I don't make films on cops to motivate them, but to support and celebrate them for the kind of work they do. See, good people and bad people are in all walks of life in society. So, you can't blame all of them, the whole department for one or two rotten apples."

"We had never thought of this universe before. When we started with Singham, we never thought that after so many years it would become one of the most popular brands. It has been a gradual process - Simmba did well, Akshay came on as Sooryavanshi and then all three came together in Sooryavanshi. We gradually grow and develop our skills keeping the business of our last film in mind,' the daily quoted him as saying.

Rohit Shetty's latest directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is currently having a successful run in cinema halls and has already crossed the 150-crore mark at the box office.