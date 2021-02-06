Rohman Shawl On His Marriage Plans With Sushmita Sen: When It Happens, We Won't Hide It

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are hashtag couple goals. From sharing loved-up posts tagging one another on their official social media pages to their couple workout sessions, these two never fail to make our hearts flutter with happiness. Since a long time, speculations about their wedding has been doing the rounds in media.

In an interview with ETimes, Rohman opened up about his ladylove Sushmita and their marriage plans. The model who was recently seen in Papon's single Maula, said that his life changed after he met the actress.

Rohman got candid about what made him fall in love and admitted that he is still star-struck. "I still am. When I wake up in the morning and look at her, I think, 'Oh God, I am so lucky'. Sushmita Sen is not just a person, she is a vibe. It takes time to understand her, but when you do, you are bowled over. The way she thinks will make you marvel at how beautiful her mind is. She will make seemingly impossible predictions, and in two days, it will happen. She feels for everyone... I can write a book about her," he told the tabloid.

When Sushmita and Rohman made their relationship public, their 15-year-old age difference did become the talk of the town. However, Rohman isn't bothered about it and continued, "Men look for maturity, as they aren't mature enough at any age. When a strong woman enters your life, you realise that you are also capable of much more. She transforms you into a man."

On being asked about his marriage plans, Rohman told the tabloid, "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don't dwell upon questions like ' Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho'. When marriage happens, we won't hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai."

He further said that there's no family pressure from either side to get married. Rohman revealed that his family came to know about his relationship only after their pictures surfaced in the media.

"Sushmita and I wanted to be sure before making our relationship public. She made me understand that my life would change once she puts it out there. I respected her decision and didn't tell anyone till the time we were ready for it. My family is very understanding, and they have backed all my decisions. There is no pressure to do anything," the leading daily quoted Rohman as saying.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Has A Cute Reaction To Beau Rohman Shawl Getting Her Name Tattooed On His Arm

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Sen On Rohman Shawl: We're Learning About Him, His Culture And His Family