Rohman Shawl Opens Up About Marriage Plans With Sushmita Sen; Reveals The Best Quality Of His Ladylove

Model Rohman Shawl who's in a relationship with Sushmita Sen for quite some time now, reacted to their wedding rumours while having an interactive session on Instagram with his fans. According to TOI, when Rohman held a Q&A session with his followers on Instagram, the handsome hunk was asked to react to his wedding rumours. To this, he said that he is already a part of Sushmita's family and like a father to her daughters- Renee and Alisah.

During the same session, when a user asked Rohman the best quality of Sushmita, he replied saying, "Her awareness."

When asked if he enjoys being a celebrity, he said, "To be true, I haven't really done much to achieve that status yet! It's a privilege that I got because of someone who worked so hard for it! But the day I earn it on my own, I will definitely answer this question."

Rohman also revealed that he received a couple of film offers, but acting was never on his mind. However, he's considering the offers and might change his mind. Are you curious to see him on the silver screen? We sure are!

Praising his ladylove Sushmita, Rohman also told one of her followers that she is the best!

It's indeed sweet to see that both Sushmita and Rohman leave no stone unturned to boast about each other in public. Recently, rumours were flying around B-town that the duo has parted ways, but Sushmita was quick to squash all the rumours and she came live on Instagram along with her daughters and Rohman.

We're sure once Sushmita and Rohman make up their minds to tie the knot, their fans will be on cloud nine!