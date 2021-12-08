Rooh Naqvi – A Talented & Popular YouTuber Who Is Inspiring Young Content Creators

Rooh Naqvi is one of the rising stars in Pakistan, and the only source that has become a source of his fame is YouTube. As for Pakistani Youngsters, YouTube is a huge source of entertainment and information. Whatever the problem they face in life, the first thing they would consult would be this only video streaming platform. Now it is up to the video content creators that how exactly they can motivate the viewers. So, keeping the same concept in mind, Rooh Naqvi has come forward with many positive and amazing content ideas.

How did he start?

Rooh Naqvi is a Pakistani National, but he moved to Canada while he was very young for some personal reasons. Changing culture suddenly was not easy for him because he was raised in Asian culture and was not aware of the western one until he experienced it himself. So he started his YouTube channel while he was in high school. Initially, it was just a gaming channel, where he used to upload the gaming content. After which, he started making funny videos solo and collaboration with a few other Tubers.

How did YouTube become his career?

Currently, Rooh Naqvi is an IT Graduate from the Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. However, instead of pursuing his career as a job worker, he decided to become his boss. From that time onwards, he chose YouTube to be his full-time career. The best part about his video content is its multiple positive aspects like comedy, social message, and awareness. He wanted to make YouTube videos to the next level because he wanted to spread happiness among the people who are always upset from some trouble in their lives.

Huge Family Support

The only reason that he was able to pursue his career in this direction is because of the support that he received from his family. Although he achieved this status because of his struggle and interest in the media industry, that was not possible without the level of support that he received from his family. Rooh Naqvi is very fond of fast cars and travels around the world to see different places on his own. Well, his family completely trusted his judgment and let him go anywhere that he wanted.

Video Travel Diary

So, he took this opportunity in hand and started making a travel diary using his YouTube channel. Viewers love to explore the new lands and food from the other end of the camera. So, keeping in view this trend, he also captured all his life moments while traveling or eating something unique and different. The best part about his videos is the style that he uses to represent his lifestyle.

Inspiration for Young Content Creators

Now obviously, there is a huge need for a change in the media industry of Pakistan. But, many young minds can bring a positive change to the image of this country. So, Rooh Naqvi is an inspiration for all those youngsters who want to represent their talented media personality skills.

Hard work for Content Ideas

Being a YouTuber is not as easy as it seems, and Noor has done a lot more than you imagine to upload new ideas every time. It requires a lot more research and time to create a single video. It is not an easy task for a regular YouTuber. Moreover, the algorithms of YouTube keep on changing. Rooh Naqvi faced many troubles with these changing policies because he had to be very careful that all the news ideas were just right according to the YouTube policies.

Interests

The content that he uploaded on his channel is not just for the young generation but also for the older ones to cover up this generation gap. Due to this, he will be able to create a better understanding among people of different generations. Without any doubt, his channel has helped many viewers smile and forget all their worries. Rooh Naqvi is a huge Computer geek, and his love for cars is a mentionable aspect of his life. He loves to own supercars and keeps them getting upgraded and modified.