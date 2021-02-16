Roohi First Look Posters: Janhvi Kapoor Sets Out To Haunt Grooms Rajkummar & Varun With Her Spooky Avatar

After a long wait, the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's upcoming horror comedy Roohi will be out today. The film also stars Varun Sharma in a pivotal role. But before the sneak-peek, the makers have released the first look posters of this much-anticipated film.

The poster features Janhvi Kapoor as a ghost. With her mud-faced hair and long locks flying, the actress gives spooky vibes. On the other hand, Rajkummar and Varun are seen dressed up as grooms. The tagline on the poster reads, "Mard Ko Jyada Dard Hoga'.

Janhvi took to her Instagram page to share the first look posters with her fans and wrote, "Aaiyega zaroor Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein. #RoohiTrailerOutAt12pm, stay tuned. #Roohi in cinemas 11th March 2021! 👻."

See her post.

If reports are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor plays a double role in Roohi. Buzz is that Roohi is based on an urban legend which revolves around a 'chudail' who possesses the bride if her groom goes off to sleep on the wedding night.

Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock films said in a statement, "For Roohi, we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that!"

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on March 11, 2021.

ALSO READ: Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Horror Comedy To Release In Theatres On This Day

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Says It Was Confusing Post Dhadak; 'Don't Know If People Understood What I'm Capable Of'