'Roohi Is Stree's Crazier Sister'; Producer Dinesh Vijan Opens Up About Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film

The trailer of the much-awaited horror comedy Roohi released yesterday (February 16, 2021), and fans were all praise for Janhvi Kapoor's 'ghostly-bride' act and Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma's comic timing. While speaking with an entertainment portal, producer Dinesh Vijan opened up about this Rajkummar-Janhvi starrer and said that the makers have tried to give a distinct identity to this film.

Vijan opened up about his ambitious horror universe and told Pinkvilla, "The universe will conspire to bring all the stories together. The writing on Roohi started much before Stree released, and if you ask me, Roohi is Stree's crazier sister. That's the only similarity, but it's a very nuanced film. The pressure of universe is not on Roohi as the idea is that each film has to work on its own and then taken forward. All my horror comedies will start connecting to each other at a latter stage and we will do larger things in it. We are right now taking baby steps."

Dinesh told the news portal that Stree and Roohi will be followed by two more films, Munjha and Bhediya in the horror space. Buzz is that Bhediya will star Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon though an official announcement on the same is still awaited.

The producer revealed that Munjha will be a prequel to Stree which will tell us about the girl that came in Stree. The film is slated to go on floors in September. He revealed that Stree 2 will go on floors next year.

"First, we will tell you who was the girl who came in Stree and what other complications she got along. Then the films will start interacting with each other," Dinesh told Pinkvilla.

He mentioned that all the films from his horror universe will have their independent world that would co-exist in the universe of horror.

"They will of course meet each other because they fall in the horror comedy space. We are starting a film called Bhediya next week, and that's a monster comedy. So even that will find a way into the universe, but first, they all need to make their presence felt individually before becoming a part of something larger," the news portal quoted Vijan as saying.

Coming back to Roohi, the horror comedy is the first major release in Bollywood post the COVID-19 lockdown. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 11, 2021.

ALSO READ: Roohi Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao And Varun Sharma's Film Delivers Laughs & Chills In Equal Measure

ALSO READ: Roohi First Look Posters: Janhvi Kapoor Sets Out To Haunt Grooms Rajkummar & Varun With Her Spooky Avatar