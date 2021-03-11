Roohi Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction On Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao-Starrer

As the audiences gear up to watch Hardik Mehta's Roohi today (March 11, 2021), we bring to you live audience review of the film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Some of the early moviegoers caught the special screening of the film, and shared their quick review on the social media.

Neetu Kumar @neetukumar02: Horror Comedy #Roohi is really entertaining. @RajkummarRao @varunsharma90 and #JhanviKapoor is fantastic. Superb acting by the stars. Please watch you will enjoy @MaddockFilms ⭐⭐⭐

Rahul Sharma @TheRaahulShrma: So far so good #Roohi

Manjot @OyeManjot: Just watched #Roohi what an amazing film I was on the edge through outSuch a funny and scary at the same time! Kamaal ki direction by #HardikMehta and kya kaam kiya hai @varunsharma90 @RajkummarRao #jahnvikapoor aap logon ne A must watch film in theatres @MrigLamba @MaddockFilms

(Keep watching this space. More tweets to be updated soon.)

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Hits The Right Chord With Nadiyon Paar And Panghat

Going by some of the early reviews, one can assume that Janhvi, Rajkummar and Varun have managed to impress the audiences with their work in the much-awaited horror-comedy. However, the main verdict on the film will be out by the evening. So, it is yet to be seen if both critics and audiences give a thumbs up to the film.

ALSO READ: Roohi Box Office Prediction: Will Janhvi Kapoor's Film Bring Audiences Back To Theatres Post Lockdown?

On a related note, during the promotions of Roohi, Janhvi had said that she just wants to do memorable work.

"I've seen the love and admiration my family has gotten and it means a lot to me to make them proud. The public has given us so much love it's almost my duty to give something back to them, and I don't know what better way to do that than by giving them memorable performances," said the Dhadak actress.

(Social media posts are unedited.)