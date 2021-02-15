Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Horror Comedy To Release In Theatres On This Day

Here's a new update on Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi Afzana. The horror comedy has been renamed to Roohi, and the makers have even announced the release date of this much-anticipated film. The film which also stars Varun Sharma in a pivotal role, is now scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on March 11, 2021.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share a snippet announcing the release date of Roohi. In the video, we see a backdrop of scary woods. Janhvi as a spooky bride, has her face covered with a veil with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma donning groom attires. The Dhadak actress captioned the video as, "Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March."

See her post.

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement, "At Maddock, we are all storytellers driven by our love for cinema in all its vibrant forms. While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that shares our passion for the eponymous "bada parda", we hope Roohi rekindles the audience's long standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor made to be viewed at your nearest theatre."

Rajkummar Rao had earlier shared his experience of working with Janhvi and said, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in Dhadak is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi, on the lines of the horror comedy Stree, is based on another folk legend. The film set in Moradabad, UP, revolves around a 'chudail' who possesses the bride on the wedding night if her groom goes off to sleep.

