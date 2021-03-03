Roohi Song Nadiyon Paar: Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles In The Revamped Version Of Shamur's 'Let The Music Play'

After the catchy 'Panghat' and the romantic ballad 'Kishton', the makers of Roohi have dropped a brand new track titled 'Nadiyon Paar'. The true-blue Bollywood number is a revamped version of Shamur's popular song 'Let the Music Play' which took the nation by storm in 2000s.

Dressed in a golden sequined one-shoulder top, paired with a matching high-slit skirt, Janhvi Kapoor raises up the heat in the recreated version with her 'oohs and aahs' as she shows off some sultry belly moves to the beats of the catchy music.

Watch the video song.

Recreated by Sachin-Jigar with additional vocals by Rashmeet Kaur, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Nadiyon Paar' song is going to be a rage at the parties for sure!

Roohi is Janhvi's first tryst with horror comedy. Speaking about how this genre are gaining popularity in recent times in India, the actress was earlier quoted as saying by Deadline, "In the past 2-3 years I've seen a lot of them. It's a wonderful genre, all the jump-scares as well as the comic-relief aspects. I love them for the adrenalin rush. Especially when you get to watch it communally in a theater, it's a wonderful experience."

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in leading roles. The horror comedy revolves around Janhvi's character who gets possessed by a ghost. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 11, 2021.

