    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Roohi Song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor Casts A Spell On Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma With Her Dual Avatar

      By
      |

      After the intriguing trailer of Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the makers have now dropped the first song titled 'Panghat' from the horror comedy.

      janhvi-kapoor-panghat-song

      The catchy number begins with Janhvi Kapoor's character clad in a bridal attire, calling out Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's characters who are dressed as grooms. The boys soon start shaking a leg with her. However, in few portions of the song, we see the party getting hijacked by Janhvi's spooky avatar. Dressed in a black outfit and wearing a crystal crown with dark makeup, the actress clearly has her grooms under her spell.

      Sung by Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar, and composed by Sachin-Jigar, 'Panghat' has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya with rap by Mellow D.

      Watch the song video.

      Meanwhile, netizens are in awe of Janhvi Kapoor's dual avatar in this scintillating party number. A netizen wrote in the comment section of the video song, "I like Jhanvi's performance for the first time 🧡 She's really looking gorgeous." "This is the first time I couldn't focus on Rajkumar...Jahnvi has stolen the show indeed." A few even wrote that Janhvi in this song reminded them of her late mother Sridevi. A netizen commented, "She improved herself... Could see Sridevi garu's icon expressions in this song." Another comment read, "Jahnvi kapoor in the black dress = sridevi ji in Dhik ta na na song (laadla) Same To Same 😍 Keep Growing Girl 🔥❤." "At 1:15, She is blinking her 👀eyes like Late Shridevi Ma'am," a You Tube user commented under the song video.

      Helmed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi revolves around Janhvi Kapoor's character who gets possessed by a ghost. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 11, 2021.

      ALSO READ: Roohi Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao And Varun Sharma's Film Delivers Laughs & Chills In Equal Measure

      ALSO READ: Netizens Laud Janhvi Kapoor For Her Script Choices After Roohi's Trailer Release!

      Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 15:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 22, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X