RRR And Prithviraj Box Office Collections Might Get Affected Due To Cinema Shutdown In Delhi

Ever since the Delhi government ordered to shut down cinema theatres and multiplexes, because of rise in omicron cases in the city, film industry has been jolted and why not? After Maharashtra, Delhi is the second biggest market for Bollywood to mint money.

An exhibitor tells Times Of India, "We have seen packed theatres this month for films like Spider-Man: No Way Home. The last week of the year is when people prefer going out and watching films. This will be a huge revenue loss for cinemas."

Trade expert Akshaye Rathee also shared his thoughts about the same and said that upcoming releases like RRR, Prithviraj and Attack might suffer due to cinema shutdown in Delhi.

He said that the biggest territory for Bollywood films is Maharashtra, which is already operating at 50% capacity. Now, with the second biggest market Delhi shutting down, it is too much of a compromise revenue-wise for producers to continue releasing films, especially films which do well in Hindi-speaking markets.

He further added, "For a film like Valimai, there may not be that big of an impact because its main market is Tamil Nadu, but for an RRR or Prithviraj, it is a very tricky situation." Makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, have already postponed its release while upcoming films like Prithviraj and John Abraham's Attack may also be impacted."

When another business expert Girish Johar was asked to share his view on the same, he said, "The reason is that Delhi is one of the top two cities from the revenue point of view of Bollywood films. I don't think that producers will release films when they are on tenterhooks."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, which was slated to be released on December 31, 2021, has been postponed and makers have not announced the film's new release date yet.